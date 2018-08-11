Kalusha Bwalya to challenge FIFA ban

Embattled former African Player of the Year Kalusha Bwalya says he is ready to challenge FIFA's decision to ban him for two years after he allegedly received money in the build up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup votes.
The Zambian FA President believes FIFA's decision to ban him is unfair and has done nothing wrong to be hit with such a ban.
In an official statement issued by the icon, Kalusha Bwalya distant himself from all the accusations levelled against him, confirming his readiness to take on FIFA through his legal team.
FIFA’s adjudicatory chamber found Kalusha Bwalya guilty of having violated article16 (Confidentiality) and article 20 (Offering and accepting gifts and other benefits) of the FIFA Code of Ethics.
The official statement from the Zambian Football Association (FAZ) president is seen below:
“I the undersigned KALUSHA BWALYA
Do hereby state that:
I am surprised and saddened by today’s receipt of the notification from the FIFA Ethics Committee adjudication.
I have instructed my legal team to immediately appeal this decision urgently and would like to state that I am NOT guilty of any offence, which allegedly took place.
I have never done and will never do anything to bring the beautiful game into disrepute and stand by the facts provided by me to the committee.
I, unfortunately, cannot provide any further details as my legal team has advised I that this would jeopardize my chances of obtaining leave to appeal.
FIFA's decision is not final and I will fight tooth and nail for justice to clear my name.
I thank all my fans for their on-going support.
SIGNED
KALUSHA BWALYA”, a statement from Kalusha Bwalya reads.
