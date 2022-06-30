Kamaldeen Sulemana earns nomination for CAF Young Player of the Year

Black Sars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Young Player of the Year award.
Kamaldeen earns the nomination following a good first season with Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1.
The former FC Nordsjaelland winger made 14 starts for Rennes during the 2021/22 season, scoring five goals and providing three assists across all competitions.
READ ALSO: CAF Awards 2022 nominees announced
The high-flying forward will be competing with Tunisia and Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, Ilaix Moriba from Guinea, Dango Quattara from Burkina Faso and a host of others.
Here’s a full list of players nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year.
- Dango Quattara
Karim Konate
Jesus Owono
James Gomez
Kamaldeen Sulemana
Ilaix Moriba Kourouma
El Bilal Toure
Akinkunmi Amoo
Pape Matar Sarr
Hannibal Mejbri