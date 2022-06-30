Prime News Ghana

Kamaldeen Sulemana earns nomination for CAF Young Player of the Year

By Vincent Ashitey
Black Sars forward Kamaldeen Sulemana has been nominated for the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Young Player of the Year award.

Kamaldeen earns the nomination following a good first season with Stade Rennes in the French Ligue 1.

The former FC Nordsjaelland winger made 14 starts for Rennes during the 2021/22 season, scoring five goals and providing three assists across all competitions.

The high-flying forward will be competing with Tunisia and Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, Ilaix Moriba from Guinea, Dango Quattara from Burkina Faso and a host of others.

Here’s a full list of players nominated for the CAF Young Player of the Year.

  • Dango Quattara
    Karim Konate
    Jesus Owono
    James Gomez
    Kamaldeen Sulemana
    Ilaix Moriba Kourouma
    El Bilal Toure
    Akinkunmi Amoo
    Pape Matar Sarr
    Hannibal Mejbri