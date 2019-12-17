Karela Utd appoints former sports journalist Elloeny Amande as new CEO

Former Sports Journalist and TV Presenter Elloeny Amande has been appointed the new Chief Executive Officer of Ghana Premier League side Karela United.
The astute broadcaster turned Lawyer will lead the club's managerial team ahead of the start of the 2019/20 season, which begins on the weekend of 27-29 December.
Mr. Amande is also a marketer and has worked in various positions at some of the top media institutions in Ghana, including Mutimedia and Media General.
“As a son of the land, I am excited to be able to bring my expertise in marketing, media and law to help my home region club Karela FC fulfil the objectives that the founders set for the club. I am grateful to the board for this opportunity to serve and I am confident that we will be successful on and off the pitch," said Elloeny Amande after his appointment.
Board Chairman, Abena Brigidi stated that “this club in its relatively young existence, has had success and we believe that this appointment will further the tradition of sound management and development of our home region.”
Karela United begin their season at home against sogakope based side, West Africa Football Academy.