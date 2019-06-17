Kim Grant eulogizes Hearts players despite defeat

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Kim Grant has heaped praise on his players for the performance they put up against Asante Kotoko.
The Porcupines on Sunday, June 16 beat arch-rivals the Phobians in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition at the Accra Sports Stadium.
After a 1-1 draw in regulation time, the Reds edged the Rainbow boys in a 5-4 penalty shootout to advance to the final of the Special competition where they will play Karela United who pipped AshantiGold in the other semifinal.
Despite losing on the day, Kim Grant has lauded the players for the never say die attitude they showed.
“We totally dominated and controlled the game. What I would like to say is I’m so proud of the boys because I couldn’t ask for anything better from them. They kept on going."
"We controlled the game from the second half and I tried to make changes to keep the momentum going to put them (Kotoko) on the back foot” Grant said in his post match interview."
“We had one penalty disallowed and we got a second. That never say die attitude, that’s what I was looking for and the intensity. The first 15 minutes we were a little bit maybe nervous but as soon as they scored the goal we got back into it. Overall, I’m very proud of this team”.
