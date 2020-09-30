Offinso Accident: Juvenile footballers go home today

The seven Juvenile footballers who lost their lives in the Offinso accident weeks ago will be buried today.
The footballers between the ages of 12 and 15, who were players of Africa Vision Football Academy met their untimely death a fortnight ago will be buried on Thursday, 1st October 2020, at Offinso.
Dignitaries to grace the occasion are the Offinso Hene, Nana Wiafe Akenteng lll, Offinso Hemaa, Nana Serwaa Nyarko, Minister for Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, Director General of National Sports Authority Professor Peter Twumasi, President of Ghana Football Association Kurt Okraku, the DCE of Offinso, Hon. Solomon Kesseh among others.
The children died after a bus they were travelling in crashed into the Offin river.
The juvenile team made up of young players and their handlers were heading to Afrancho having undergone their District Colts football registration exercise at Offinso before the vehicle conveying them submerged.
The unfortunate incident occurred on Saturday, September 19.
Meanwhile, Government of Ghana has also assured the families of the accident victims of some support.
Also, Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has pledged to support families of the Offinso accident victims.
Boateng who recently signed for Monza has made it is known that the families of the 7 victims who lost their lives can count on him for support.
“I heard about it and it really made me sad,” he said.
“I first saw it on Social Media and I called a friend to find out if it was true. He told me about it and I felt really really sad because I have kids of my own, one is 12 and one is 6 so it’s a big tragedy and it hits me hard,” he added.
“Like I said I head it on the news and that is why I am here, I want to help.”
“Anything that is necessary, I want to help. I want to get in touch with the families. I want to give them the necessary support to feel free. I know it’s hard, and I know how hard it is for parents to bury their children,” the former AC Milan attacker concluded.