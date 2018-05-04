Kotoko & Hearts players should earn $1000 a month - Kwabena Yeboah

Ace Sports Journalist and the President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG), Kwabena Yeboah, says players of Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak must earn a minimum of $1,000 a month if things are structured well i n these two clubs.
Kwabena Yeboah in an interview on Accra based Asempa FM said, both clubs lose players to foreign sides because they do not pay their players well.
He hinted that, with proper management of each club, should be able to pay their players a minimum of $1000 a month.
“If Hearts and Kotoko handle their things very well, there is no way they cannot be able to pay the players $1000”.
Hearts and Kotoko have had to deal with their players leaving to ply their trade outside the country.
Professional players in both clubs sometimes earn as low as GHS500 a month, a situation which compel the players from both teams to accept foreign contracts.
Player exodus has been a bane to Ghana Football in recent times as players who begin to blossom leave the shores of Ghana to seek better offers.