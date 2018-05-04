Kotoko midfielder says his age is affecting his performances

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Midfielder Jordan Opoku says, his age is having an influence on his performance on the pitch.
Opoku, 36, rejoined the Porcupine Warriors on a season-long deal for his third spell with the club after previous spells from 2006 to 2011, and 2013 to 2015.
Jordan has played eight matches for the Porcupines this season but his influence on the team has been minimal.
“Right now things are not working well for us. But it’s a matter of time. We need to keep working together. The team spirit is a little down. When you compare it to the previous times I was with Kotoko, the team spirit was better then".
He said “individually too, the performances are not good enough. Personally, my age is affecting my performance as well, ” Opoku said after Kotoko's defeat to Karela.
Jordan Opoku was in the midfield for Kotoko as they were beaten 3-1 in the Ghana Premier League by Karela.