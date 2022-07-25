Kotoko announce pre-season trip to Turkey

Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have announced they will head to Turkey for a pre-season training camp ahead of the new season.
The pre-season is scheduled to start on August 15th and will end on August 30, 2022.
The Porcupine Warriors confirmed their pre-season training tour via their Twitter handle on Monday morning.
The 2022/23 football season commences in September.
#Preaseason22🔥🇹🇷🇹🇷 🇹🇷— Asante Kotoko SC - 21/22 GPL Champions🥇 (@AsanteKotoko_SC) July 25, 2022
Sponsored by 𝐂𝐈𝐓𝐘 𝐆𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐒😍, our warriors will travel to Turkey🇹🇷 for our preseason.
NB! City Gates will soon announce juicy packages for our fans who want to join us on this amazing trip 😍#AKSC #Fabucensus pic.twitter.com/nBjOc5oP0s
Kotoko had an incredible campaign last season after clinching their 25 Premier League title and will be hoping for a successful campaign in the Ghana Premier League and next season's CAF Champions League.
Asante Kotoko opted for a preseason training in Turkey hoping to give their players a different terrain and atmosphere to have them adequately prepared for the upcoming football season.