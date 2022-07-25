Prime News Ghana

Kotoko announce pre-season trip to Turkey

By Vincent Ashitey
Ghana Premier League champions Asante Kotoko have announced they will head to Turkey for a pre-season training camp ahead of the new season.

The pre-season is scheduled to start on August 15th and will end on August 30, 2022.

The Porcupine Warriors confirmed their pre-season training tour via their Twitter handle on Monday morning.

The 2022/23 football season commences in September.

Kotoko had an incredible campaign last season after clinching their 25 Premier League title and will be hoping for a successful campaign in the Ghana Premier League and next season's CAF Champions League.
 
Asante Kotoko opted for a preseason training in Turkey hoping to give their players a different terrain and atmosphere to have them adequately prepared for the upcoming football season.