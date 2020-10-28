Kotoko appoint Issa Najau as goalkeeper's trainer

Asante Kotoko have confirmed the appointment of Issa Najau as the new goalkeeper's trainer ahead of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.
Issa Najau has agreed a deal with the Porcupine Warriors to strengthen the club's technical team.
According to Kotoko, the experienced trainer will combine two roles as the goalkeeper's coach for the Porcupines and for the Blackstars.
Issah's arrival will see the demotion of Asante Kotoko long-standing technical staff namely Joe Baah and Sampson Appiah from their position as the club's goalkeepers' coaches.
He has previously worked with Wa All Stars, Black Queen’s, Black Maidens, Black Princesses and the Black Stars B.