Kotoko confirm dates for friendlies against Jaguars in Belize

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions, Asante Kotoko will engage Belize Male Soccer Team in an international friendly slated for November this year.
The friendly matches will come off on the 18th and 20th of November.
Kotoko will use the friendlies to keep up sharp as the World Cup takes off within that period.
The friendly will also allow a unique opportunity for tourism and cultural exchange for both countries.
Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association has put the Premier League on hold following a Motion on Notice for Injunction filed last Wednesday at the Human Rights High Court by Ashantigold SC and served on the GFA's lawyers.