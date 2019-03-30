Kotoko confirms Samuel Appiah Kubi' departure

Samuel Appiah Kubi has mutually terminated his contract with Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko.
The midfielder who is also the Kontihene of the Nkoranza Akonkonti Odumase Traditional Area and with the stool Nana Appiah Kumanin joined the Porcupine Warriors from Nkoranza Warriors in 2018.
The decision comes a few hours to the start of the Normalization Committee special Competition where Asante Kotoko play as host to Aduana Stars at the Kumasi Sports stadium in game week one of the competition.
