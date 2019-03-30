Abdul Razak asks NC to give him, Mohammed Polo Black Meteors job

Former coach of Asante Kotoko Abdul Razak has asked the GFA Normalization Committee (NC) to hand him and ex-Hearts of Oak coach, Mohammed Polo the Black Meteors coaching duties.
Abdul Razak has set his sight on being the manager of the Black Meteors after media reports went rife that, Black Meteors interim coach, Ibrahim Tanko could be relieved of his duties.
According to the 1978 footballer of the year, he believes he can form a formidable partnership with Mohammed Polo due to the expertise the duo have in handling players at the youth level.
“I have heard the reports in the media that Ibrahim Tanko will be relief of his post as the Black Meteors coach. But if the stories are accurate, l think myself and Mohammed Polo must be considered for the coaching role,” Razak told Herosportsgh.com
“I want to tell the GFA Normalization Committee that both of us are capable of doing the job as we have got enough experience in coaching youth players. I have been with Asante Kotoko and Polo too with Hearts of Oak, so the two of us know what it takes to deal with the young ones like the current crop of players at the U23 side,”
“And l know with Polo and me, we shall surely get the job done when we get the nod for the hot seat.”
The Black Meteors will play Algeria in a two-leg affair after beating Gabon 4-0 on aggregate last week.
And Razak is optimistic the North Africans will not be a stumbling block for Ghana as they seek qualification to the 2019 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations to be staged in Egypt.
“ls been long since we qualified for the Olympics Games and judging from what is currently happening in the qualifiers for the Nations Cup, l can say that the team is already in Egypt and is a matter of putting the final finishing touches to bear against the Algerian side in order to book our place in the tournament.
