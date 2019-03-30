NC' Special Competition: Jordan Opoku calls for support ahead of Aduana clash

Asante Kotoko midfielder Jordan Opoku has called on their vociferous supporters to troop to the Baba Yara Stadium as the team bid to record a victory against Aduana Stars on Sunday.
The Porcupines will welcome the Dorma based team at the Bara Yara Stadium on Sunday, March 31 in the opening fixture of the Normalization Committee's Special Competition.
The Reds have been housed in Zone B with AshantiGold, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, Wa All Stars, Bechem United, Medeama and Eleven Wonders.
Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Jordan Opoku is crying to Kotoko faithfuls to fill the stadium and make their presence felt.
"Our supporters have always been our beacon anything we play,” acknowledged the offensive midfielder. “We can neither do without their presence at the stadium nor their cheers and claps.
We, the players, would prepare all we can, but the fight ahead of us would be difficult to overcome if they don’t show up in their numbers and back us to victory in full voice like they usually do.”
