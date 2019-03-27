Normalization Committee' Special Competition fixtures confirmed

The Normalization Committee Special Competition week 1 fixtures have been confirmed.
The Special Competition which comes off this weekend will see Asante Kotoko take on Aduana Stars while Hearts of Oak battle it with Dreams FC.
The 16 Premier League Teams have been grouped into zones. Zone A comprises of teams in the Northern Zone whereas Zone B includes teams in the Southern Zones.
The winner of the competition will represent Ghana at the CAF inter-club championship.
Below is the full fixtures for the weekend
Zone A
Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars
Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders
Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC
Stallions FC (WA All Stars) vs Bechem United
Zone B
Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc
Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United
Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks
WAFA vs Liberty Professionals
Read also:
Wa All Stars now Stallions FC according to new owners
PHOTOS: NC Special Competition to kick off on Sunday after launch
NSA boss reveals pressure from five clubs to use Baba Yara Sports Stadium as home grounds