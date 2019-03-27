Prime News Ghana

Normalization Committee' Special Competition fixtures confirmed

By Vincent Ashitey
Normalization Committee' Special Competition fixtures confirmed
Normalization Committee' Special Competition fixtures confirmed

The Normalization Committee Special Competition week 1 fixtures have been confirmed.

The Special Competition which comes off this weekend will see Asante Kotoko take on Aduana Stars while Hearts of Oak battle it with Dreams FC.

The 16 Premier League Teams have been grouped into zones. Zone A comprises of teams in the Northern Zone whereas Zone B includes teams in the Southern Zones.

The winner of the competition will represent Ghana at the CAF inter-club championship. 

Below is the full fixtures for the weekend

Zone A

Asante Kotoko vs Aduana Stars

Ashantigold vs Eleven Wonders

Brekum Chelsea vs Medeama SC

Stallions FC (WA All Stars) vs Bechem United

Zone B

Accra Hearts of Oak vs Dreams Fc

Ebusua Dwarfs vs Karela United

Inter Allies vs Elmina Sharks

WAFA vs Liberty Professionals

Read also: 

Wa All Stars now Stallions FC according to new owners

PHOTOS: NC Special Competition to kick off on Sunday after launch

NSA boss reveals pressure from five clubs to use Baba Yara Sports Stadium as home grounds

 
 
 

Other News Healines