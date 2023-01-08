Kotoko host Great Olympics, Karela clash with Real Tamale United

Defending champions Asante Kotoko will face Accra Great Olympics on at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium today.
The Reds are on a good run having won their last two meetings in the League – 2-0 and 1-0, with Great Olympics yet to score a goal against the Porcupine Warriors in recent encounters.
Asante Kotoko have won three and drawn two of their five games played at home this season with Great Olympics yet to win an away game in the League, losing three and drawing two with two goals scored in their five away games played this season. Asante Kotoko are 2nd in the League table with 18 points, winning two, drawing two and losing one in their last five games whiles the Great Olympics sit in 10th place with 14 points.
Yaw Preko’s Great Olympics are under immense pressure going into the game having contributed three key players including Razak Kasim and Stephen Kwaku to the Black Galaxies.
The Dade boys have yet to win a game since November 16 when they defeated Real Tamale United 2-1 at the Accra Sports stadium.
Amos Acheampong, defender Oko Raymond Grippman, right back Philip Sackey and Emmanuel Entwi are expected to provide steel for the form against the likes of Steven Mukwala, Richard Boadu, Enoch Morrison and Nicholas Mensah of Asante Kotoko.
The 3pm kick off game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.
Meanwhile Karela United will battle free scoring Real Tamale United at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park on another nerve-wracking clash. Karela United - winless in their last five games are 14th in the table whiles Real Tamale United sit in 9th place with 14 points.
Karela United are winless in their last two home games – 1-1 against Medeama SC and a 1-0 loss to King Faisal and will be hoping to bounce back against Real Tamale United. Players like Emmanuel Annaful, Solomon Twene, Enock Abglenyo and Umar Faruk are available to start for Karela United with Augustine Frimpong, Nurudeen Mohammed, Stephen Badu Dankwa and Issah Kuka also ready to start for Real Tamale United.
Elsewhere - Bechem United after their famous victory against Hearts of Oak, will battle King Faisal at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday. 4th placed Bechem United will be chasing another win against Jimmy Corbblah’s side who have improved in their last five games.
The Hunters have recorded three wins, one draw and a loss in their last five games whiles King Faisal flirt in the relegation zone even after winning four of their last five fixtures.
Newly promoted Nsoatreman FC face Samartex at Nana Kronmansah Park Sunday. Nsoatreman FC have lost once at home – 1-0 against Hearts of Oak but have a strong home record (4) while Samartex, another newly promoted side chase their second away victory in the League. Nsoatreman FC have lost three games in their last five matches and are currently sit 12th with 13 points Samartex sit in 15th place with 12 points – two wins, two draws and one defeat.
Another epic clash to look ahead to is at the theatre of Dreams at Dawu where Dreams FC Medeama SC.
The home side managed to pick one point against Samartex in a goalless draw at Sameraboi and will for all the spoils against the rejuvenated Medeama SC side who are unbeaten in their last four games. Dreams FC sit 13th after 10 games in the League with 12 points – they have picked up only win one in their last five games. Medeama SC moved to the 8th spot with 14 points following a 2-0 win against Accra Lions on Matchday 10.