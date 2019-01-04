Kotoko Policy Analyst rallies supporters ahead Of JA Kufour Cup

Policy Analyst Yaw Amo Sarpong has urged Ghanaian football fans to fill the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday to honour the life and legacy of former President John Agyekum Kufuor.
Asante Kotoko renew their rivalry with regional neighbours Ashgold in the JA Kufuor Cup in Kumasi in the game arranged to commemorate the 80-year anniversary of the former Asante Kotoko chairman who ruled the country for eight years.
Tickets for the cup game, organised by the JAK Foundation in collaboration with Primeval Media, go for GHc10 at the Popular Stand, GHc15 for the Centre Line and GHc20 at the VIP.
Amo Sarpong insists that the game has presented a fine opportunity for Ghanaians to show up in their numbers to demonstrate their appreciation for the man whose tenure gave birth to critical social intervention programs like the National Health Insurance and School Feeding Program.
