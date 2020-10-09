Kotoko sign 3-year kits partnership deal with Italian sportswear Errea

Asante Kotoko have signed a 3-year kits partnership deal with Italian sportswear Errea.
This comes after the club terminated its relationship with Club Consult Africa who are representative of Portuguese kit manufacturing company STRIKE.
Kotoko in 2018 sign a three-year partnership deal with Strike. The deal was expected to end after the 2021/22 season but the Kumasi-based club this week unilaterally terminated the contract.
Kotoko on Friday, October 9 have announced in a statement that, they have found a new kits deal: "We are pleased to announce a 3-year partnership with Italian sportswear giant."