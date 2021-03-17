Kotoko signs Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have signed Brazilian striker Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais, the club have announced.
The 27-year-old Brazilian has put-pen-to-paper to join the Porcupine Warriors on a two-and-a-half-year deal. He is expected to fill the role vacated by Kwame Opoku who has left Kotoko to join Algerian side USM Alger.
A club statement read: M I C H A E L V I N I C I U S Silva de Morais is a Porcupine Warrior
The Brazilian forward formerly of Fluminense (Brazil) , Linkoping City and Vasalunds IF (Sweden) joins us on a two-and-a-half year deal
Michael Vinícius Silva de Morais becomes the second Brazilian to play for Kotoko this season after Fabio Gama Dos Santos.
He is also the fourth Brazlian to wear the Porcupine jersey, after Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in 2005 and Hermes da Silva in 2013 and Fabio Gama Dos Santos.