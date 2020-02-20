Kotoko to honour home games at Adako Jachie

Asante Kotoko will be honouring its home games in the Ghana Premier League at Adako Jachie, the Executive Chairman of the club, Kwame Kyei has revealed.
The Porcupines who play their home matches at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have been asked to find a new venue after the National Sports Authority on Monday issued a statement that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have been shut down for renovation works.
The latest development is that the club plans to play its matches at the Adako Jachie facility and they are putting finishing touches to the edifice.
However, they will need approvement from the Club Licensing Board if the edifice meets their requirement.
“Yes we want to ready the venue to host our league matches here, we are working on this, a lot is required, and our facility is bigger than even the Kumasi Sports Stadium and the Accra Sports stadium,” Kwame Kyei told Asempa FM.
He added: "We are working around the clock to get the facility ready so we can use it for league matches, but the entire project will take time, it could go for 6 months.''
Meanwhile, the club's head coach Maxwell Konadu says the shut down of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium for renovation works could derail their title chances.
"We weren't happy when we heard the news but also renovating the infrastructure is a good call since it will benefit all of us in the long run."
"It's a bitter pill to swallow but we have accepted our fate and looking for a new venue. The change of venue could derail our title chances but we can still win it."