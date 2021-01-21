Kudjoe Fianoo retains seat as GHALCA chairman

GFA announces partnership agreement with Woodin The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a partnership agreement…

Juventus see off Napoli to win Italian Super Cup Cristiano Ronaldo hit the 760th goal of his career - earning a possible world…

A/R: Policeman killed in highway robbery Some unidentified men numbering about 10, on Tuesday reportedly shot and killed…

Election petition: Supreme Court dismisses Mahama’s motion for 12 interrogatories The Supreme Court has dismissed a motion filed by the lawyers of John Dramani…