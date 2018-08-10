Kudus Mohammed plays in Nordsjaelland Europa League loss to Partizan Belgrade

Former Ghana U17 Star Kudus Mohammed played for Denmark side Nordsjaelland in their 2-1 Europa League loss to Partizan Belgrade.
The game was played on Thursday, August 9, 2018.
The 18-year-old was handed his Danish League debut over the weekend in their 2-0 defeat against Brondby.
The former Right to Dream Academy star was hoping to keep his place in the team when they welcomed Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade to the Right to Dream Park.
Kudus was part of the Black Starlets squad that played in the 2017 U17 World Cup in India.