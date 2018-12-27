Kwadwo Asamoah instrumental in Inter Milan's win over Napoli

Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah played a key role to help Inter Milan secure a narrow win past Napoli in the Serie A on Boxing Day.
Asamoah missed Nerazurri's away draw at Chievo on Saturday but returned into starting lineup and played full throttle in Inter's win on Wednesday night at the San Siro.
The clash was a huge battle between third and second, with eight points dividing them going into this Boxing Day showdown.
The home side had chances to open the scoring as Icardi’s header from a corner was palmed away by Meret and Keita had penalty appeals waved away by the referee.
Ultimately, Lautaro Martinez’s goal in the 90th minute claim all three points for the Nerrazurri. Inter are now five points behind Napoli in third, 14 points behind Juventus.