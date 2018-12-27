Kwadwo Asamoah instrumental in Inter Milan's win over Napoli

By Haruna Mubarak
Category: Sports
Ghana midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah played a key role to help Inter Milan secure a narrow win past Napoli in the Serie A on Boxing Day.

Asamoah missed Nerazurri's away draw at Chievo on Saturday but returned into starting lineup and played full throttle in Inter's win on Wednesday night at the San Siro.

The clash was a huge battle between third and second, with eight points dividing them going into this Boxing Day showdown.


The home side had chances to open the scoring as Icardi’s header from a corner was palmed away by Meret and Keita had penalty appeals waved away by the referee.

The game burst into life after Koulibaly was sent off after receiving two yellow cards in a matter of seconds in the 80th minute. Despite being one man down, Napoli had a triple chance to win it in the final minute as Handanovic flew to beat away a dangerous cross, then got back on his feet to parry the Insigne shot.
 
Also, Zielinski pounced on the loose ball and unleash a strike but the ball was cleared off the line by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Ultimately, Lautaro Martinez’s goal in the 90th minute claim all three points for the Nerrazurri. Inter are now five points behind Napoli in third, 14 points behind Juventus.

