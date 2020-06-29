Legon Cities announces own TV channel

Ghana Premier League club Legon Cities have announced their own TV channel, Legon Cities FC TV.
The Royals who have kept fans in anticipation for days on Monday, June 29 made public that the team has its own TV channel.
They, however, revealed that they will launch the station in the coming days.
The club Tweeted "We have some Legon Cities FC TV news for you! You have anticipated, you have waited and it's official now! It is with great pleasure that we announce to you that Legon Cities FC TV will be duly launched soon!"
Meanwhile, players of Legon Cities have undergone coronavirus tests and so doing becomes the first team to do so.
According to Fred Agbenyor who is a board member, all registered players together with technical staffs of the Club have undergone the tests with the result coming out negative.
He revealed that it is expensive for a team to conduct the test. A test for each person costs $80.
“Myself and Management team decided to take it upon ourselves to have our players and technical staffs take the COVID-19 test and all come out negative,” Club shareholder Fred Agbenyor disclosed to Atinka FM.
“Yes it was quite expensive because each person cost $80 and if you calculated that with the number of players we have together with the technical team then, of course, you will agree with me that it is expensive.
He added that clubs have been reluctant to test its player because of financial reasons.
“My of the Clubs have been unable to conduct it for their players because it is expensive and it will be good if the government comes in and help these Clubs to also conduct the test.”
The Ghana Premier League has been suspended since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
The Ghana Football Association has announced that they will on June 20 take a decision with regards to whether the 2019/20 football season will be cancelled or not.