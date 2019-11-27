Let's not repeat past mistakes that plunged our football into low patronage - Sports Minister advises GFA ExCo

Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah has advised the new Ghana Football Association Executive Council not to repeat past mistakes that saw Ghana football nosedived.
The newly-elected GFA Executive Council yesterday paid a courtesy call on the Sports Minister to formally introduce themselves.
The Sports Minister also congratulated them on their elections and urged them justify the trust placed in them by the football community.
READ ALSO: 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season to commence on December 28
"Your election places huge responsibilities on you to rebrand Ghana football, and as you say, ignite passion," Hon. Asiamah told the GFA.
"So far, what I have seen gives me an indication of a positive future. I have seen a posture of humility and the willingness to engage all stakeholders," the Minister told the GFA President and the Executive Council.
Touching on the league, the Minister noted that the domestic league is the most important aspect of Ghana football because that is what holds the future of Ghana football.
He, therefore, encouraged the GFA to bring about new innovations which will send a strong signal to football loving Ghanaians that indeed football is back in a big way.
"Let's not repeat what we did that plunged our football into low patronage. Let's be innovative and bring in new ways of doing things to tell Ghanaians that football is back in a grand way," Hon. Asiamah told the GFA.
The Minister also assured the GFA that in the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GFA has a reliable partner to achieve its objective of developing and promoting Ghana football.
READ ALSO: MND Jawula to chair new Premier League Committee
He called on the GFA to join hands with the Ministry to work together as a team, and also advised members of the Executive Council to stay United and rally behind the new leader of Ghana football.