2019/20 Ghana Premier League season to commence on December 28

There as been a change in date with regards to the commencement of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
According to the Ghana Football Association, the new season will start on December 28.
The latest development comes after a meeting between the Executive Council and the Ghana Premier League clubs held at the M Plaza Hotel in Accra on Monday morning.
The new league will have 18 teams for the first time as Great Olympics and King Faisal were reinstated to the top tier after a proposal during the GFA extraordinary congress was affirmed by delegates.
At the end of that season, 5 teams would get relegated in order to have the regular number of 16 teams for the 2020/ 2021 season.
It was earlier proposed that the new Ghana Football season comprising of the Ghana Premier League, National Women's League and Division One League will begin on December 21.