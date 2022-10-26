Mahama commends Kurt Okraku for bringing vitality into Ghana football

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has counseled the Kurt Okraku-led administration for bringing vitality into our football after taking up from the Normalization Committee that changed the erstwhile Kwesi Nyantakyi administration.
President Simeon-Okraku and his Executive Council took over the reins of Ghana Football in October 2018. Prior to that, the game was within the arms of a Normalization Committee chaired by Business mogul Dr. Kofi Amoah for about 16-months following the Anas Expose that sought to reveal some corrupt officers in Ghana football.
The Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku led administration is credited for the implementation of the Catch Them Young refereeing coverage, building of an Astro Turf at Bolgatanga, improve of the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram, free provide of footballs to Premier League, Division One League, Women’s Premier League and Juvenile League Clubs, securing of sponsorship for the three elite competitions (Premier, Division One, Women’s Premier League) in addition to the nationwide Juvenile League. Under this administration the Black Stars has certified for a file 4th World Cup, because the Black Satellites gained the WAFU U-20 Cup of Nations and the Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in 2019 in Mauritania.
Aside the aforementioned, the Kurt Okraku led Administration can be credited for the implementation of the Borehole venture the place about 63 boreholes have already been constructed to enhance home competitions throughout the nation.
President Mahama – Ghana’s fourth President of the fourth Republic was talking throughout a gathering with Executives of the Ghana Football Association on Friday, October 21, 2022.
‘’We know that below this administration, the GFA has introduced some extra vitality into our football and we’re all supporting this administration to ensure we transfer football to the subsequent stage’’ former President Mahama stated.
‘’I do know there are challenges within the home League as a result of our persons are extra within the overseas League and so folks don’t come to the stadium as they need to however it’s usually an excellent household leisure, however we have to increase the usual so folks will love to come back to the stadium’’.
‘’There has been considerations about refereeing and so it depresses the standard of the league however we’ve religion that you’ve got all that in hand and we are going to proceed to help you. My doorways are open and if there’s something you assume as a former President, I can do to usher in any ethical encouragement, don’t hesitate to let me know’’ President Mahama added.