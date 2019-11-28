Manchester United given boost in Mohammed Salisu pursuit

Manchester United have received a major boost in their pursuit of Ghana's protege Mohammed Salisu.
According to reports, the defender is refusing to pen a new deal at Real Valladolid. The Premier League giants have been impressed by the 20-year-old centre back and Ole Gunnar Solkjaer is ready to secure his services after learning of his £10million release clause.
The Spanish club are eager for him to sign a new contract but it appears the player is holding out for a move to the Premier League after refusing to put pen to paper on a new deal.
READ ALSO: Manchester United interested in Ghana's Mohammed Salisu
The Ghanaian youngster only signed his current deal in May and it is due to expire in 2020.
Valladolid's sporting director Miguel Angel Gomez said: 'Salisu perceives the love of the club because we have made three contracts in 13 months.
'He knows that he is an important player and that we would like to proceed with that renewal, but today there is a standstill.'
Salisu joined Valladolid's youth setup in October 2017 and broke into the first-team squad last season. He has since secured his spot in the team, starting all 14 of their matches this campaign.
Salisu was among the 7 players handed a maiden call-up to the Black Stars in their AFCON 20201 qualifiers against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe but unfortunately has pulled out at the last minute due to injury.
READ ALSO: AFCON 2021 qualifiers: Torric Jibril, Shafiu Mumuni included in Kwesi Appiah's 23-man squad ...