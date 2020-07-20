Medeama forward Nana Kofi Babil joins Austrian side SCR Altach

Lionel Messi wins seventh La Liga golden boot Lionel Messi won his seventh La Liga golden boot – and his fourth in a row –…

﻿﻿Final year student of Methodist Girls SHS confirmed dead The Ghana Education Service has confirmed the death of a final year student of…

Breaking: 2020 Ballon d’Or cancelled There will be no Ballon d’Or winner in 2020, with France Football announcing…

Inter Allies forward Effiong Nsungusi Jnr seals permanent HB Køge move Effiong Nsungusi Junior has joined Danish side HB Køge from Inter Allies on a…

Coronavirus: Donald Trump vows not to order Americans to wear masks US President Donald Trump has vowed not to order Americans to wear masks to…