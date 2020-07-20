Medeama forward Nana Kofi Babil joins Austrian side SCR Altach

Medeama forward Nana Kofi Babil has joined Austrian side SCR Altach on a one-year loan deal.
Babil, who turned 18 in January this year, will feature in the Austrian Bundesliga for the 2020-2021 season.
Babil enjoyed a breakthrough debut season with the Mauve and Yellows where he scored four goals and provided three assists in 12 appearances.
He has joined the side on an initial loan deal with an option to make it permanent.
READ ALSO: George Boateng hopes Kudus Mohammed quickly settles at Ajax
This is Babil’s first adventure in Europe where he is expected to take the Austrian top-flight by storm.
Nana Kofi Babil said: ” Moving to Europe is a dream come true. I would like to thank the SCR Altach in particular for giving me this opportunity. I would like to justify this trust and will do everything I can to help the club to be successful. I have already heard that the SCR Altach is one of the top addresses for the development of young players in Austria and that is why I decided to take this step."