George Boateng hopes Kudus Mohammed quickly settles at Ajax

Aston Villa Youth coach and former Netherlands midfielder George Boateng is hoping Kudus Mohammed hits the ground running at his Ajax when the season commences.
Kudus Mohammed last week made a switch from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland to Dutch the champions in a move worth 9 million euros, penning a 5-year-deal until June 30, 2025.
George Boateng in an interview was elated the four-time Champions League winners have signed the youngster who he says has huge potential.
"The reason why Holland and Ajax is bringing him in this way is because they can see what I have seen."
“He has got such a huge potential.
“What a talent to have among the squad.
“With Ziyech being sold to Chelsea they were looking for someone similar to that and found Mohammed Kudus and that says a lot.
The former Netherlands midfielder has advised Kudus on what to do to adapt to the style of Dutch football.
"I just hope that he settles down quickly because Holland culture is different, everyone speaks English that helps but he has to try and understand the culture of football which is a lot of possession-based, you cant give the ball away no matter you have to be patient ... so he has to learn the culture of the football quickly because it would be totally different from where he came from (FC Nordsjaelland)
Kudus Mohammed will wear the jersey number 20 at his new club.