Medeama part ways with coach David Duncan after four months

Ghana Premier League side Medeama have parted ways with head coach David Duncan after just four months in charge, the club announced on Tuesday.
The experienced gaffer joined the two-time FA Cup champions in September to steer the ambitious side.
However, things did not go according to plan as both parties decided to end their one-year contract early.
Duncan supervised five matches in the Premier League, winning just once and losing four.
"Medeama Sporting Club and Head Coach David Duncan today parted company on mutual ground, a club statement on Tuesday read.
"Duncan joined the Mauve and Yellow in September 2022, signing a one-year contract.
"However, circumstances mean both parties have reached an agreement to go separate ways after four months.
"The experienced gaffer supervised five Ghana Premier League matches during his tenure.
On behalf of everyone at Medeama SC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to David Duncan for his efforts during his time with the club and wish him well in his future endeavour.
"There will be no further comment."
Umar Rabi is expected to take charge of the team for now.