Medeama SC loan out Donsu & Yaro to American side Colorado Springs

Ghana Premier League side Medeama SC have officially loaned out Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim to United Soccer League (USL) club Colorado Springs Switchback FC.
But this loan move is subject to the approval from the USL Championship and USSF according to Soccernet.
It has been said that if the players' transfers are approved, the duo will become the first international signings for Colorado Springs.
Read also: Donsu, Yaro extend contract with Medeama SC
23-year-old Donsu who has been tipped as a dead ball specialist has scored a total of 22 goals in approximately 39 appearances during the last two seasons.
Yaro is a well-experienced centre back who recently featured in the 2019 CAF U23 Cup of Nations qualifiers for Ghana against Togo.
Latest sports news in Ghana