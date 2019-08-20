Lack of football affecting Black Queens call ups - Mercy Tagoe

Head coach of the Black Queens Mercy Tagoe is crying over the lack of competitive football in the country which is affecting her call-ups.
The Senior National Women's team are seeking qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and will face Gabon in a doubleheader on August 28 with the return leg scheduled for September 3rd. Due to this, the head coach has invited 30 players to camp for the said match.
And the former referee who is now a coach acknowledges that the football inactivity in the country is having a toll on her work as she will have to push up the players to get the required fitness level they report for camp.
“I’m very very worried about lack of women’s football competition in the country because we use to play FA Cup, Special Cup, League matches and Champions of Champions and now they are no more,” she told NBSports.
“It is bringing the performance and the level of what we know Ghana female football to be down.
“As a coach of a national team whenever you assemble your players for camping it becomes very difficult and you need to put in so much effort because you can’t break them down. If you don’t take care and limit the intensity of the training it might bring a problem because you will not have enough time to catch.
“And their performance will be abysmal and I’m seriously worried about that Ghana will begin their quest to qualify to Tokyo 2020 against Gabon on August 28.”
Call-up
Goalkeepers: Fafali Dumehasi (Police Ladies) Barikisu Isshaku (Northern Ladies) Abigial Tawiah-Mensah (Sea Lions) Azume Adams (Prisons Ladies)
Defenders: Janet Agyir (Afturelding), Gladys Amfobea (LadyStrikers), Justice Tweneboa (Ampem Darkoa), Ellen Coleman (LadyStrikers) , Anatasia Akyaa (Sea Lions), Linda Addai (Soccer Intellectuals), Philicity Asuako (Police Ladies), Vida Opoku (Police Ladies), Blessing Agbomadzi (Sea Lions), and Rita Okyere (Prisons Ladies),
Midfielders: Juliet Acheampong (Prisons), Portia Boakye (Djurgarden) Grace Asantewaa (EDF Logrono), Joyce Antwiwaa (Ashtown Ladies), and Cynthia Boakye Yiadom (Army Ladies) and Priscilla Okyere (Rayo Vallecano) Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa)
Strikers: Alice Kusi (Shabab Al-Ordon), Mavis Owusu (Ampem Darkoa), Mukarama Abdulai (Northern Ladies), Ernestina Tetteh (Halifax), Elizabeth Owusua (Sea Lions), Grace Animah (Police Ladies), Leticia Adjei (Samara Ladies) Princella Adubea (Sporting Huelva) and Milot Pokuaa (Hasaacas Ladies).
READ ALSO: