Michael Essien gets UEFA A coaching license

Ex-Ghana international Michael Essien has taken a giant step in his coaching career after completing the UEFA A coaching license.
Essien has been undertaking his coaching badges since stepping back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.
The former Real Madrid and Chelsea midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.
In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, the 40-year-old announced that he has now acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.
“Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license,” Essien tweeted.
“Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland.”
Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license. Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen. @FCNordsjaelland pic.twitter.com/WgyZDYA7eH— Michael Essien® (@MichaelEssien) February 14, 2023
Essien enjoyed a trophy-laden career which lasted over a decade and a half following his breakout year at Lyon, where he won two Ligue 1 titles.
He became Chelsea’s record signing when the club forked out £24.4 million to price him away from Lyon in 2005.
He spent almost a decade at Stamford Bridge, helping the Blues to win multiple Premier League and FA Cup titles, as well as the UEFA Champions League in 2012.
Essien joins a select list of Ghanaian footballers who have recently acquired their coaching badges, including Laryea Kingston and Asamoah Gyan.