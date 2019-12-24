Mohammed Polo offers backing to under-fire Kim Grant

Mohammed Polo has thrown his weight behind Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Kim grant as Pressure begins to build on his job.
The Hearts of Oak legend lamented on the lack of Stability at the Club and urged Fans to be decorous with their behaviour towards him when results do not go their favour.
In an interview with OTEC FM, the former Hearts of Oak coach admonished fans to be patient with Kim as the process of leading the Club to its Glory Days requires Time.
“Hearts of Oak supporters should give Kim Grant time to work, their behaviour towards him when losses a friendly game is not appropriate. He needs more time and this is another year for him” Polo told Kumasi based OTEC FM
“I know there is more pressure on the team but things will be worse if the pressure continues like this. The Changing of coaching syndrome has affected the team (Hearts). It is time for the supporters to know that football takes time and have to go through a process”
Kim Grant's Hearts of Oak lost 2-1 to Asante Kotoko in the 2019 President's Cup on Sunday and he noted that lack of experience cost his youthful side's defeat but found plenty of cause for optimism.
'I just thought that the game was pretty tight and they took the chances, we didn't. We had chances. They actually had two chances and they scored them, '' Grant said in his post-match conference.
''Obviously the first half was pretty even. I think there was a bit of nervousness as well. But overall, I was quite pleased, we can still play better.
''But, you know, we have got some young boys in the team and they have to get to be used to the expectations.
''So for me, I was quite pleased with the way we played, but we can still improve on certain matters of the game but I believe that may be the first goal was offside but that's part and parcel of football.''
The Phobians opens their 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign against Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.