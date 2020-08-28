More US sports events postponed in protest at Jacob Blake shooting

Education Ministry directs GES to review ban on phones Ministry of Education has directed the Ghana Education Service, GES to review…

Jacob Blake: Two killed in shooting on third night of Wisconsin unrest Two people have been killed and one injured during a third night of unrest in…

GFA launches Catch Them Young Refereeing Policy The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially launched the “Catch Them…

Abdul Razak unhappy with Kotoko treatment after Ghana Premier League triumph Former coach Abdul Razak has disclosed that he wasn't happy with the way Asante…