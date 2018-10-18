Mubarak Wakaso starts training with Deportivo Alaves after International duty

Ghanaian international Mubarak Wakaso has reported to his club and started training after the international break.
Wakaso has started training with his teammates at Deportivo Alaves ahead of their La Liga fixture on Friday.
The 28-year-old left his club to the senior national team, Black Stars following an AFCON qualifier against Sierra Leone but the fixture was later cancelled by FIFA.
Read also:AFCON 2019: Mubarak Wakaso expect in Black Stars camp today after car accident
Following the cancellation of the crucial AFCON encounter, the Black Stars, therefore, faced a Ghana Premier League club, Asante Kotoko and humbled the local giant 3-0.
Wakaso, after the friendly match, departed to his club side and has started intense training as his side face Celta Vigo on Friday.
Other teammates like John Guidetti, Antonio Sivera and Fernando Pacheco are all expected to report to camp for the game on Friday.
Ghana News: Latest sports news in Ghana
Wakaso, after the friendly match, departed to his club side and has started intense training as his side face Celta Vigo on Friday.
Other teammates like John Guidetti, Antonio Sivera and Fernando Pacheco are all expected to report to camp for the game on Friday.
Ghana News: Latest sports news in Ghana