My players disappointed me against Hearts - Great Olympics coach

Great Olympics coach Annor Walker has expressed disappointment in his charges after they got walloped by Hearts of Oak on Wednesday night.
The Wonder Club who prior to the match bragged about how they were the landords of the Capital failed to walk the talk as they suffered their second heaviest defeat in the season.
They got hammered 4-0 by the Phobians in the local derby at the Accra sports Stadium on matchweek 14 of the Ghana premier league.
Addressing the media after the game Annor Walker said, his outfit couldn't come to the party.
"In fact I am short of words and honestly I am disappointed in my players because there is a vast difference in our previous game and today's own."
A brace from midfielder Benjamiin Afutu plus a goal each from Joseph Esso and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh handed Hearts of Oak a massive 4-0 win against Great Olympics.
Joseph Esso who has endured a goal drought in the last five games opened the scoring at the Accra Sports Stadium after an effort from Kofi kordzi had been parried away by the goalkeeper.
The Phobians after the break added three more goals to put the game beyond reach. Midfielder Benjamiin Afutu chipped in with two before Daniel Afriyie made it 4-0 for the home side.
The win leapt Hearts of Oak to 6th on the league standings while remain in 15th position a place above relegation zone.