NC's Special Competition: Hearts, Kotoko pocket GH¢99,000 each from semifinal clash

The semifinal clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition on Sunday, June 16, 2019 recorded a gross of GH¢365,000.
However, after the necessary deductions were Ghana's two most glamours clubs each received a whooping GH¢99,000 as gate proceeds from their semi-final clash.
The two clubs agreed on an equal of proceeds before the clash with each taking 45% while the Normalisation Committee takes the remaining 10%.
The Porcupines beat the Phobians 5-4 on penalties in the semifinals of the Normalisation Committee Special competition after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
The Reds will take on Karela United in the final of the Special Competition who also defeated AshantiGold in the other semifinal.