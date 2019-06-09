NC's Tier II Competition : Kotoko, AshantiGold reach Semis

Asante Kotoko progressed to the semi finals of the Tier 2 of the Normalization Committee Special Competition after beating Berekum Arsenal by 2-1 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Two goals from Naby Keita Laye and Kwame Boahene for Asante Kotoko snatched all that was needed in the game for the Porcupines Warriors whiles Ebenezer Aboagye got a consolation for the away side.
Before Naby Keita Laye got the game on with the opener, Asante Kotoko could have scored twice with avalanche of chances missed inside the box through Daniel Nii Adjei and Kwame Boahene.
Naby Keita Laye had to tap in on a lose ball inside the box after Emmanuel Gyamfi had taken on his markers on the right flank and laid on the pass which was blocked by Goalkeeper Osei Yaw but fell to the Guinean who latched on to the ball to give Asante Kotoko the lead.
Kwame Boahene cemented Kotoko's lead minutes after when he fed on a deflected pass from Emmanuel Gyamfi and finished off with a stunning bicycle kick to give the home side a 2-0 victory.
Late in the first half, Ebenezer Aboagye pounced on a parried ball by Ibrahim Danlad from a Berekum Arsenal free kick inside the box to reduce the deficit to 2-1.
In the second half, it was all Berekum Arsenal as the second tier side grew in confidence throughout all departments of the game and produced all the glaring chances in the second 45 minutes.
Asante Kotoko had other options to amass numbers behind the ball to stop Berekum Arsenal from penetrating the back line which worked for the home side.
FULL RESULTS
Asante Kotoko 2-1 Berekum arsenals
AshantiGold SC 1-0 MedeamaSC
Proud United 1-2 Unistar Academy
HeartOfLionsFc 0-0 Nzema Kotoko (1-3 penalties)
Source: Kichgh.com / PrimeNewsGhana