NC' Special Competition: Chelsea slapped with stadium ban

Berekum Chelsea have been handed a temporary ban from using the Golden City Park in Berekum with immediate effect.
This follows Sunday’s acts of violence at the Berekum Golden City Park before the match between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko.
Gunshots were heard outside the facility, which security operatives said were fired by Kotoko’s policy analyst Amo Sarpong in response to an attack by the home fans on Kotoko’s operations officer.
Both officials sustained injuries and were rushed to Sunyani Government hospital for treatment. They have been discharged since.
A statement by the Normalization Committee read: “The Normalization Committee of the Ghana Football has ordered a TEMPORARY BAN on Berekum Chelsea from using the Berekum Golden City Park as its home venue with immediate effect.
“The decision has become necessary due to the unfortunate incident that occurred during Match Day Eight between Berekum Chelsea and Asante Kotoko SC played on Sunday, 28th April 2019.”
”The decision is in accordance with Article 15(2) of the GFA General Regulations which states that the GFA may order the closure of any league centre where the safety of clubs, match officials or spectators cannot be guaranteed,” It added.