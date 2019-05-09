Prime News Ghana

NC Special Cup: Hearts draw goalless with Liberty as Bechem hold Kotoko to 1-1 draw

By Mutala Yakubu
Hearts vs Liberty Professionals
Asante Kotoko were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Bechem United at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kumasi in the NC Special Cup on Wednesday.

Prince Adu Kwabena gave Bechem a 2nd minute lead but Fatawu Safiu restored parity with a fine freekick two minutes later.

The draw leaves Kotoko four points behind Zone A leaders Medeama, who beat Aduana Stars 1-0 in Tarkwa courtesy Isaac Agyenim Boateng’s strike.

Elsewhere, Alex Asamoah scored as Techiman Eleven Wonders secured a vital away point against Berekum Chelsea.


In Zone A, Hearts of Oak maintained their lead at the top despite drawing goalless with10-man Liberty Professionals in Accra.

The Phobians had enough chances to win the match.

WAFA recovered from their 4-0 defeat against Hearts on matchday 9 to beat Dreams FC 3-1 in Sogakope.

Goals from Haruna Jamal (brace) and Augustine Boakye helped the Academy Boys to victory.

In other games, Inter Allies drew 2-2 with Karela United and Elmina Sharks played out a goalless draw with Ebusua Dwarfs.

NC table

