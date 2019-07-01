NC Tier II Competition : AshantiGold defeat Nzema Kotoko to secure CAF Confederation slot

Ghana Premier League side AshantiGold beat Nzema Kotoko 1-0 in the final of the Normalisation Committee Tier 2 Special Competition at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Sunday to be crowned winners of the novelty competition.
AshantiGold defeated Tier 1 Champions Asante Kotoko by 3-1 in the semis while Nzema Kotoko defeated Unistar Academy to reach the final
Mark Agyekum scored the only goal of the game in the 38th minute of the first half as he hit a low strike to beat Nzema Kotoko goalkeeper Evans Quansah from 20 yards.
Emerging winners of the Tier 2 Special Competition means the Miners will represent Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup for the 2019/2020 season.
Aside the trophy they as well received a cash prize of Ghc 150,000.
