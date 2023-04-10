NDC demands Bryan Acheampong’s arrest over 'treasonable' statement

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called for the immediate arrest of Bryan Acheampong, MP for Abetifi and Minister for Food and Agriculture, following his recent remarks suggesting that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would never relinquish power to the NDC.
In a video that has since gone viral, Acheampong was recorded assuring party supporters at a rally in Kwahu in the Eastern Region on Saturday, April 8th, that the current government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, would hold on to power at all costs.
The NDC has condemned Acheampong's statement, calling it “utterly reckless and treasonable.” They have accused him of being the latest high-ranking official of the NPP to make such brazen comments that reveal the party's deep-seated determination to subvert Ghana's democratic order.
The NDC has also cited past statements made by President Akufo-Addo and other NPP officials, which they claim show a patterned, well-rehearsed strategy of the NPP to hold on to power even if the people of Ghana vote otherwise in the 2024 general elections.
The NDC has accused the NPP of plunging the country into an unprecedented economic crisis, which they say has left the ruling party with no other option but to suppress the will of the people.
The NDC has vowed to do everything necessary to protect the democratic will and sovereignty of the Ghanaian people, even at the peril of their lives. They have urged the Ghana Police Service to act with dispatch in arresting Acheampong and bringing him to book.
Read the full statement signed by Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the NDC.