Normalization Committee put stop-gap competition' launch on hold

The Ghana Football Association's Normalization Committee has postponed the launch of the Special Competition with a new date set to be announced soon.
The launch of the new tournament was scheduled for Monday, January 14, 2019.
But following the withdrawal of the 16 top flight teams, the Normalization Committee has postponed the launch and it is believed meetings are being held to address the current set back.
The 16 top division side withdrew from the Normalization Committee's tournament last week because they were not convinced by the format leaving the Special Competition in limbo.
Read also: Premier League Clubs withdraw from Normalization Committee' special competition
"The Ghana Football Association has rescheduled the launch of the GFA Special Competition. A new date for the launch will soon be announced. We sincerely apologize to our media friends and stakeholders for the inconvenience," the GFA official handle tweeted.
Latest sports news in Ghana