NSA boss inspects Accra Sports Stadium ahead of 2020/21 football season

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi met with the CEO of Green Grass Technology (GGT), to inspect the readiness of the Accra Sports Stadium ahead of the commencement of the Ghana Premier League.
The meeting which forms part of a regular technical interaction between the two parties was to ensure the provision of quality pitches ahead of the new premier league season, which begins in November this year.
From the expert’s point of view, the CEO of Green Gras Technology, Mr. Frank Boahene took his time to brief the Director-General on what has been done and what needs to be done in the area of obtaining a required standard pitch.
The Board Chairman of the Authority, Hon. Kwadjo Baah Agyeman was also present at the meeting, together with some senior staff from the National Sports Authority.
Mr. Frank Boahene, assured the Authority of his firm’s readiness to complete the groundwork ahead of the new season without any excuse.
The NSA have commenced the second face of its field maintenance at the Accra Sports Stadium. The field and seats have been sprayed with chemicals.
Head of the Estates Department, Mr Ebo Andorful said the spraying of selective herbicide is aimed at getting rid of all unwanted grass to make way for the needed ones to grow. The groundsmen also took time to mow the pitch to an appreciable level.
He expressed that, this phase will usher them into the next phase of the maintenance process which will be characterized with the application of fertilizer, watering, shallow mowing and top dressing of the pitch among others.
Meanwhile, 5 Ghana Premier League clubs have chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue for the 2020/21 football season.
They include Hearts of Oak, Asante Kotoko, Inter Allies, Great Olympics and Legon Cities.