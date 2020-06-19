Official: Collins Atta Poku joins Wontumi Radio and TV

Collins Atta Poku has joined Wontumi Radio and TV, PrimeNews can confirm.
The Sports journalist who announced his departure from Kumasi-based station Kessben FM and TV this week has been unveiled by Wontumi Communications.
Head of Sports for Womtumi Radio and TV, confirm the arrival of their new member.
"Am honoured to work with you @PapaPoku Sir You're WELCOME!!"
The Sports journalist, on Tuesday June 16 confirmed his exit from Kessebn FM after 4 years of relationship with the Kumasi-based station.
A post from him read: "It has been almost four years of an adventurous journey which saw a blue eyed boy mature to become a man. Life in itself is a stage where we perform and exit for others to come in and continue.
It has been worth every bit of my effort and time coming to you with what is Ghana's best sports program on Kessben TV and FM. Today I say goodbye with a clean heart and clear conscience."