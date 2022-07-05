Official: Inaki Williams declares he’s now ready to play for Black Stars (video)

Athletic Bilbao striker, Inaki Williams has agreed to play for Ghana’s Black Stars ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Williams has been a long-term target for the Ghana Football Association [GFA].
Following the country's qualification for the Mundial, GFA President Kurt Okraku and the Black Stars technical team held talks with the striker after he came to Ghana for holiday.
”Today, a new challenge begins. From now on, I will defend Ghana’s T-shirt. With all my will whilst I give my best. I’m one of the Black Stars”.
However, his younger Nico is yet to decide on his international future, but GFA officials are optimistic he would also play for Ghana.
Inaki initially committed to Spain and appeared in one friendly match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in 2016 but has agreed to a nationality switch.
He previously played for Spain’s U-21 team, scoring three goals in 17 games.
Inaki has remarkably gone six years without missing a La Liga match which is a new record in Spain.
He had eight goals and provided five assists in the 2021-22 season for the Red and Blacks outfit.