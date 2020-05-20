Olivier Giroud signs new Chelsea contract

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has signed a new contract with the club that is set to run until the summer of 2020/21 season.
The 33-year old whose contract with the London-based club is set to end after the 19/20 Premier League campaign has signed a year deal with Chelsea.
Speaking after inking a new deal, Giroud said: ‘I am delighted to continue my journey and adventure at Chelsea. I can’t wait to get back to playing and enjoying competitive football with my team-mates. I’m looking forward to wearing the Chelsea shirt again, especially in front of our fans at a full Stamford Bridge, whenever it is safe to do so.’
Chelsea's coach Frank Lampard lauded the qualities the Frenchman brings to his team. Giroud has scored 7 goals in 49 appearances
‘Since I have been back at Chelsea, Olivier has been brilliant as a professional and as a man in general.
‘He has great qualities to help the squad both on and off the pitch, not only with his talent but with the example he sets every day and the experience he brings to our young squad. I am very pleased that will continue next season.’
The director of the club Marina Granovskaia added: ‘It is clear to the club that Olivier continues to be a player we want in the squad, especially as we maintain the important balance between top-quality experience and the exciting young talent we have available, and his attitude when asked to play a supporting role has been exemplary. He is a proven trophy winner who we hope can help our new generation to become that too.’
Olivier Giroud joined Chelsea from Arsenal in 2018.