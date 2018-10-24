Outplayed Man Utd lose at home to Ronaldo's Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo marked his return to Old Trafford with a win as his Juventus side outclassed Manchester United to move five points clear at the top of Champions League Group H.
The former United star helped to set up Juve's winner in the 17th minute, with his cross reaching Paulo Dybala who finished from close range.
The Italian champions had several chances to extend their lead during a first half where they were completely dominant, managing 10 shots to United's one and enjoying 70% of possession.
United improved after the break but only had one serious effort at goal, when Paul Pogba let fly from the edge of the area but saw his shot rebound off the post.
The two sides will meet again at the Allianz Stadium on 7 November, when a win will send Juve into the last 16.
United remain in second place, with their hopes of making the knockout stages boosted by Valencia's draw with Young Boys earlier on Tuesday.
Source: BBC