Percious Boah powers Ghana to U-20 AFCON final

By Vincent Ashitey
Percious Boah's first-half strike was enough to send Ghana through to the final of this year's U-20 AFCON final in Mauritania.

The Dreams FC striker scored his third goal of the tournament to send the Black Satellites to their sixth final at the youth level championship.

Boah scored a sumptuous freekick in the 33rd minute that saw Ghana Beat Gambia 1-0 at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.

The win also means the Black Satellites have avenged their Group stage lost to Gambia.

They suffered a 1-2 defeat to Gambia in their final group stage match, a result that sent the National U20 team from top of group C to qualify as one of the best third placed teams with four points after a 4-0 win over Tanzania and a goalless draw in the second game against Morocco.

 

 

Ahead of Monday's game, Black Satellites coach Karim Zito considered the match as a perfect opportunity to avenge the shocking defeat they suffered in the group stage and make it to the grand final.

“Football is a game of uncertainties. There’s always an element of surprise and that’s what happened in the group stage against the Gambians," he said.

“But we always have time to make amendments so meeting them again, what will in change our  team is the character and attitude. You can expect that we will amend what we did wrong in the game we lost.”

“Africa football is changing. Previously you can easily say Ghana will beat Gambia but now their standard has improved. And there is always an element of surprise but now we are coming into this match like wounded tigers to secure a win.”