Percious Boah powers Ghana to U-20 AFCON final

Percious Boah's first-half strike was enough to send Ghana through to the final of this year's U-20 AFCON final in Mauritania.
The Dreams FC striker scored his third goal of the tournament to send the Black Satellites to their sixth final at the youth level championship.
Boah scored a sumptuous freekick in the 33rd minute that saw Ghana Beat Gambia 1-0 at the Stade Olympique in Nouakchott.
The win also means the Black Satellites have avenged their Group stage lost to Gambia.
They suffered a 1-2 defeat to Gambia in their final group stage match, a result that sent the National U20 team from top of group C to qualify as one of the best third placed teams with four points after a 4-0 win over Tanzania and a goalless draw in the second game against Morocco.